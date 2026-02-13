Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 64,327 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Exelon by 1,008.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $39.00 target price on Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

