DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Cut to Hold at Macquarie Capit

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie Capit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DPM Metals Price Performance

DPM Metals stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. DPM Metals has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.85%. Research analysts anticipate that DPM Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

DPM Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

