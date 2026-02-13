DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Cut to Hold at Macquarie Capit

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie Capit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on DPM Metals
DPM Metals Price Performance
DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.85%. Research analysts anticipate that DPM Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
DPM Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.
At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DPM Metals
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for DPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.