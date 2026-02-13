P10 (NYSE:RPC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

P10 (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

P10 (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02.

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

