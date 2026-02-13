ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.