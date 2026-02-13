ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
ams-OSRAM Stock Down 7.2%
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.
The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.
