MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 636 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 321 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 4.85. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

