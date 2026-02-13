Short Interest in InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Rises By 102.4%

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,558 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the January 15th total of 11,145 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InPost Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $8.91 on Friday. InPost has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

InPost Company Profile

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

