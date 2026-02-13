YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,912 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the January 15th total of 34,192 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 290,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA CHPY opened at $60.34 on Friday. YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $301.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.40.

About YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF

CHPY is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing directly in a select portfolio of 15-30 semiconductor companies. It aims to generate income through an options portfolio on semiconductor companies and/or semiconductor ETFs.

