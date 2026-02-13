MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.50. Approximately 647,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,171,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75.

MobilityOne Trading Down 8.9%

The stock has a market cap of £6.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.18.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

