Short Interest in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Rises By 98.9%

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,507 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 13,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 87,900.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.5%

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.