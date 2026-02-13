CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.94 and traded as low as GBX 308. CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 326, with a volume of 8,814,848 shares traded.

CMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 330 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

