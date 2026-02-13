McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.07.

McKesson Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $916.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $837.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $585.22 and a 52-week high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

