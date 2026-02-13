Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,610 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 15th total of 2,801 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

DSEEY stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

