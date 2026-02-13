Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $178.03 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 903,448 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $178,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

