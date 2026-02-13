Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,841 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $63,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 190,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:DAL opened at $69.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,835.20. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,020,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 421,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,554,886.08. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

