Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

