Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $71.12 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.95.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full?year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer?term earnings thesis. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full?year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer?term earnings thesis. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi?million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity

Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi?million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer?term and may take quarters to monetize. CEO Prediction Markets Comments

Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer?term and may take quarters to monetize. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution?dependent. Path to $1T in Platform Assets

Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution?dependent. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Crypto Revenue Collapse

Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Negative Sentiment: Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. HOOD vs Bitcoin Correlation

Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets after the print (multiple firms lowered PTs though many kept buy/overweight ratings), adding near?term selling pressure despite longer?term bullish cases. Analyst Price?Target Moves (Benzinga roundup)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

