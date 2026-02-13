Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $110.11 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,989 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $110,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

