Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.6875.

PVLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $110.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $200.00 target price on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $105.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $114.69.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $420,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,980. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

