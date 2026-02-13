Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LQDT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $73,554.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,583.08. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 12,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $429,445.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,048.68. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,151 shares of company stock worth $3,392,167. Insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 702,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.