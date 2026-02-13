Zacks Research Estimates PulteGroup’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

PulteGroup stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 64,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,521.51. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,779 shares of company stock worth $19,432,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

