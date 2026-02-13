BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells $254,400.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,358.08. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,472,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BankUnited by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,183,000 after acquiring an additional 576,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Susquehanna upgraded BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.