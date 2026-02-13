Insider Buying: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated (ASX:SX2) Insider Acquires A$287,748.16 in Stock

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (ASX:SX2 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hudson acquired 378,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of A$287,748.16.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Price Performance

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Mining exploration

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Gold Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.