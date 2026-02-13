Banco De Chile $BCH Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Banco De Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,962,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 111,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 53.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco De Chile by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. Banco De Chile has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $46.77.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 33.09%.The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.92 million. Analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Banco De Chile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco De Chile from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco De Chile has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country’s oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank’s core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

