Shona Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,642.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 8.2%

DASH stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

