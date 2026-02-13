Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

