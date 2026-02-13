Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,023 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the January 15th total of 1,908 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJX opened at $25.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Moneco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

