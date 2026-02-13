Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2293 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 14,713,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527,065% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2553.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: QFTA) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, digital assets, blockchain technology and quantum computing sectors. As a blank-check vehicle, QFTA provides a public-market structure and capital to partner with emerging companies that leverage cutting-edge technologies to transform traditional financial services and support next-generation digital ecosystems.

The company completed its initial public offering in August 2021, raising gross proceeds that are held in a trust account pending the identification and consummation of a qualifying business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.