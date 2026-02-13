Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9212 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 43,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NLIT) is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank?check company, Northern Lights Acquisition seeks to leverage public markets to provide private companies with an efficient route to capital and liquidity. The company’s shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol NLIT, reflecting its listing as a publicly traded vehicle dedicated to identifying and partnering with high?growth businesses.

The company was incorporated in mid-2020 and launched its initial public offering later that year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.