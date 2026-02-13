Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04. 2,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

