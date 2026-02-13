Atria Investments Inc Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $321.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.01 and its 200-day moving average is $267.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

