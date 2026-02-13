Jeffs’ Brands Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 17th (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 17th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 16th.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JFBR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jeffs’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jeffs’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

