WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.24% of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

