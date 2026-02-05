CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a 6.3% increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

