BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,994 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the January 15th total of 426 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 18,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.
The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
