Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2383 and last traded at $0.2383. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2519.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Leading Edge Materials
Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) is a resource company focused on the exploration and development of critical metals that play a key role in the transition to clean energy. The company’s primary activities center on advanced-stage projects for graphite and rare earth elements, as well as early?stage exploration assets targeting lithium and other technology metals. Through a combination of strategic acquisitions and greenfield discoveries, Leading Edge Materials aims to establish itself as a reliable supplier of battery?grade raw materials to global markets.
The company’s flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Mine in central Sweden, one of Europe’s few operating graphite deposits.
