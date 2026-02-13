VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 46,672 shares, a growth of 526.3% from the January 15th total of 7,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOT. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $1,983,000.

VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBOT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

VanEck Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 38.0%.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

