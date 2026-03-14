Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

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Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $30.50 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capricor Therapeutics

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Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

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Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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