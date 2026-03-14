Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7%
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Capricor Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA review resumed and a new PDUFA/decision date was set for Deramiocel — a major regulatory catalyst that can materially re?rate the stock if approval looks likely. Capricor: Moving To ‘Buy’ Rating As New PDUFA Date Is Set For Deramiocel
- Positive Sentiment: Late?breaking HOPE?3 Phase 3 data presented at the MDA conference showed significant functional benefits for Deramiocel in DMD, supporting the therapy’s efficacy profile heading into the review. HOPE?3 Data Release
- Positive Sentiment: Company financial positioning: Capricor highlights roughly $318M cash on hand and frames the FDA milestone as supporting potential commercialization, which reduces near?term dilution risk. Cash & Commercialization Note
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has increased: B. Riley raised its price target to $63 (buy), Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight and lifted its target to $58, and HC Wainwright reiterated buy — these upgrades boost conviction among buy?side investors. Benzinga Coverage (B. Riley / Piper Sandler) HC Wainwright Reiterate
- Neutral Sentiment: Management tone is bullish on the regulatory path (CEO pushed back against the idea of only a conditional approval), which supports investor confidence but is not definitive on outcome. CEO Comment
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS of ($0.62) missed consensus (~$0.51) and the loss widened year?over?year, prompting intraday selling and headlines calling out the miss. That weakens near?term sentiment despite the regulatory upside. Q4 Earnings Miss Benzinga: Stock Slides
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.
The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.
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