Riskified Ltd. $RSKD Shares Acquired by TFJ Management LLC

TFJ Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,399 shares during the quarter. Riskified accounts for approximately 4.4% of TFJ Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TFJ Management LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

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Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $618.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.33. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Riskified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

About Riskified

(Free Report)

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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