JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,051 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the January 15th total of 143,833 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,426. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JE Cleantech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JE Cleantech currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCSE

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd. is an Israel-based environmental technology firm specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company designs, manufactures and markets a suite of modular treatment systems that integrate proprietary membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes, biological treatment and customized chemical formulations. Its offerings address water purification, recycling and process water challenges across municipal, industrial and agricultural end markets.

Through a combination of standardized equipment platforms and bespoke engineering services, JE Cleantech helps clients meet stringent regulatory requirements, reduce freshwater intake and lower overall treatment costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.