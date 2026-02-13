BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,811 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 7,335 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,575. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

