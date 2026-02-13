Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Still a Buy?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Man Wah Trading Up 17.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily develops and produces a range of sofas, recliners, sectionals and related home furnishings. Man Wah’s operations encompass research and development, automated manufacturing processes and quality control, enabling it to maintain consistent standards across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric upholstery, modular seating systems and motion furniture designed for residential and contract applications.

