MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 9,143 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance
HOLOW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroCloud Hologram
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.