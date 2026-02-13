MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 9,143 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOLOW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

