Short Interest in Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Drops By 58.2%

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 821 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 1,963 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Acquirers Deep Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 smallest US stocks, by market-cap, that are potentially undervalued based on their fundamentals. DEEP was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by Roundhill.

