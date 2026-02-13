Short Interest in Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Drops By 58.2%

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 821 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 1,963 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DEEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.
Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Company Profile
