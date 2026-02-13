JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,853 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 221,803 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,942,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,922,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,420,000 after buying an additional 884,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,222,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,801,000 after buying an additional 77,857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after acquiring an additional 365,746 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 526,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,982. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

