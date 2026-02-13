Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $33.60. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 880% from the average session volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.9255.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, a locally focused community banking organization serving residents and businesses in the Mid?Atlantic region. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market instruments. Pioneer Bank’s commercial lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing, and operating lines of credit tailored to small? and medium?size enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Pioneer Bankshares offers a range of treasury management and cash?management services designed to help businesses optimize liquidity and streamline receivables and payables.

