Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 21.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 199,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 79,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 21.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.70.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

