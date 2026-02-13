Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 30. 30,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 22,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.

Northamber Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.86.

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (14.69) EPS for the quarter. Northamber had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

