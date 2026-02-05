Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $189.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

