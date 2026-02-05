YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on February 5th

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2599 per share on Thursday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
