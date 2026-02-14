Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $455,211.86 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Wagner sold 22,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $455,211.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,908.35. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -168.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
